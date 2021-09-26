Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's Son Mingus, 21, Arrested for Assault of a Woman in N.Y.C.

Mingus Reedus alleges that the woman and her friends came after him and his friends while they were attending the San Gennaro festival in New York City's Little Italy on Friday

Mingus Reedus walks the runway for Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen's 21-year-old son has found himself in hot water.

On Friday evening, Mingus Reedus was arrested for assaulting a woman in New York City, NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) confirms to PEOPLE.

According to authorities, they responded to a 911 call at 10:15 p.m. local time about an assault that took place near Mulberry Street and Baxter Street in the vicinity of the 5th Precinct.

There, a 24-year-old woman — whose identity has not been revealed — told police that she had a verbal confrontation with an unknown male, who was later revealed to be Mingus.

The woman said that he punched her in the face, and police reported that she obtained an injury below her left eye. Per authorities, she was taken to New York's Downtown Hospital where she was in stable condition.

After the incident, Mingus spoke with The New York Daily News, where he alleged that the woman and her friends came after him and his friends while they were attending the San Gennaro festival in New York City's Little Italy district.

Detailing to the outlet that the woman appeared to be drunk, Mingus said she and her friends went after him when he "threw his arm out" to protect himself, accidentally hitting the woman. "It was instinct," he explained. "I was reacting to them swarming me and was afraid for the safety of my group."

"We didn't think anything of it, but these five girls followed us for two blocks, throwing food at us and yelling. We told them to leave us alone, but they kept following, threatening to hurt my girlfriend and her friend," Mingus continued. "It was very apparent that these girls were under the influence and looking for a fight."

When Mingus and his group arrived at a corner, the model alleged that the girls "swarmed" him, with "one pulling my hair from the back, another throwing water in my face." He reiterated that he put his arm out to protect himself, noting that police then quickly got involved. There, he said authorities saw one of the girls was hurt and "refused to listen to the context."

According to police, Mingus was charged with misdemeanor assault and was given a desk appearance ticket. He is now expected to appear in court in the next few weeks to respond to the charges that are against him.