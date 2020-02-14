Milwaukee Mom, 2 Daughters Missing After Attending Funeral For Her Infant Son

Image zoom Amarah Banks and her daughers, Zaniya Ivery and Camaria Banks Milwaukee Police Department

Police in Milwaukee are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a missing 26-year-old mother and her two small daughters.

Neither Amarah “Jerica” Banks nor her children, Zaniya Ivery, 5, and Camaria Banks, 4, have been seen or heard from in a week.

The last time Banks had contact with her family was February 7 — at the funeral for her 1-year-old son, Arzel.

It was unclear Friday what caused Arzel’s death.

Relatives have told authorities they have no idea where Banks and her daughters could be, and said the young mom was in regular contact with her family up until she disappeared.

According to WITI, Banks failed to meet her sister for a planned brunch on Sunday, and Zaniya was absent from school on Monday. Banks was supposed to return to her job Wednesday, but never showed up for work.

The Milwaukee Police Department described Banks as a black female, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. It’s unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

Zanity Ivery is described as a black female, 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat and a long sleeve shirt with a picture of a male sibling’s face on it.

Camaria Banks is described as a black female, also 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 50 pounds, with brown eyes and long braided black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue coat with stars, a Lion King shirt, and white pants.

Police say their last known whereabouts were in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Green Tree Road in Milwaukee at around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Relatives tell WITI they’re nervous and concerned for the safety of all three.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should immediately call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.