Milwaukee Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Hate-Fueled Attack After Throwing Acid on Peruvian American
A judge this week handed down a 10-year prison sentence to the Wisconsin man who threw acid on a Peruvian-born U.S. citizen back in 2019.
PEOPLE confirms through online records that Clifton Blackwell, 64, was sentenced Wednesday by Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jean Marie Kies.
Blackwell's attorney has already filed paperwork to appeal the sentence, court records show.
In April, jurors convicted Blackwell of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon as a hate crime.
Blackwell was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision.
The attack happened on Nov. 1, 2019, in Milwaukee's Lincoln Village neighborhood.
Blackwell, a white man, was waiting for a bus when he confronted Mahud Villalaz, who is Latino, for parking his truck illegally at the bus stop.
During the argument, which was captured by surveillance cameras, Blackwell splashed Villalaz in the face with sulfuric acid, causing scarring second-degree burns.
Villalaz told police Blackwell accused him of "invading" the United States.
The judge, as part of her sentence, barred Blackwell from owning firearms. He's also prohibited from contacting Villalaz.