Millionaire's Son Booked for Vehicular Manslaughter After Allegedly Killing Woman in Lamborghini Crash: Cops

Monique Munoz – who is described as having been a "beautiful, accomplished woman" – died on Feb. 17 after her car was crushed in a collision

The teenage son of a multimillionaire was booked for vehicular manslaughter after allegedly fatally injuring Monique Munoz in a high-speed crash last month, according to police.

Police say the teen, 17, collided his Lamborghini SUV into Munoz's Lexus at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Overland Avenue in Los Angeles. She died at the scene at the age of 32.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On February 23rd, 2021 [the teen] was booked for 192(C)(1) PC, Vehicular Manslaughter. The case will proceed through the judicial process," the Los Angeles Police Department shared in a press release on Wednesday.

The District Attorney's Office has not yet filed charges, and has not decided what those charges would be, if filed.

In another statement posted on Twitter, the LAPD revealed the teenager "was absentee booked due to being hospitalized for minor injuries sustained during the collision."

"Absentee booking is identical in consequence to being physically arrested and transported to a jail facility and is reserved for use in exceptional circumstances such as these, where the person being processed cannot be physically present," the statement explained.

The LAPD added, "A juvenile, even if arrested and booked in person, is routinely given a summons to appear in Juvenile Court within a sixty-day window and then released to the custody of a parent or guardian. In line with this process, the juvenile in this case was given a summons and released to a parent to continue receiving medical treatment."

The LAPD and the Los Angeles District Attorney's Juvenile Court did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Mark Werksman, an attorney for the driver, denied the allegations and told Fox News on Wednesday that the teen has been in the hospital for traumatic brain injury.

Werksman did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Munoz's mom told Fox News, "He killed my daughter. It's very frustrating and I believe he's being protected given [the] status of his dad."

PEOPLE does not identify minors, however, the child's father James Khuri released a statement apologizing to Munoz's family.

"I am aware that the time it has taken me to communicate this has caused further pain for everyone affected," Khuri's post began. "Knowing that this will never do justice for the family of Monique Munoz, I want to apologize to the Munoz family for the tragic loss of their daughter."

The entrepreneur added, "There are no words I can say to alleviate the pain that you are experiencing. And I realize none of my words or actions will be able to bring back your daughter. Still, I want to offer my support in any way you will allow me to. My family and i pray for the Munoz family."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Khuri is a multimillionaire with a wide variety of businesses including real estate, manufacturing and e-commerce, according to Forbes.

After Munoz's death, her family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with her funeral expenses.