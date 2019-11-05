What Happened to 2 Georgia Twins Who Vanished Nearly 30 Years Ago?

It was nearly 30 years ago that 15-year-old twins Jeannette and Dannette Millbrook vanished from the streets of Augusta, Georgia, without a trace. Now, a new two-hour television special attempts to answer the still-lingering questions surrounding the case.

Specifically, what happened to the Millbrook twins, why do many believe the police were apathetic about their disappearance and why did the media largely ignore the entire case?

The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins will premiere on Oxygen on Saturday, November 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

The African American girls have not been seen since March 18, 1990, and despite being one of the few cases of missing twins in American history, their disappearance remains unsolved, even the podcast The Fall Line generated renewed interest in the case in 2017.

At the time, the case garnered very little local media attention, and many believed police could have done more.

Image zoom Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook Richmond County Sheriff's Office

The case remains cold to this day, but the Oxygen special enlists former federal prosecutor Laura Coates and former homicide detective Page Reynolds to take a fresh look at it in an attempt to find justice for Dannette and Jeannette’s relatives, who refuse to give up hope that they may still be alive.

Image zoom The poster for the new Oxygen special Oxygen

“For nearly three decades the family of Jeanette and Danette Millbrook have been waiting for them to come home,” explained Will Packer, the special’s executive producer. “We exhaustively searched for the answers to this incomprehensible tragedy, while offering hope to a family that is struggling for closure.”

In the special, Coates and Reynolds meet with the twins’ family, but also reach out to various experts to help close the case.

The special also sees the pair interviewing eyewitnesses and confronting local law enforcement in addition to retracing the girls’ last steps.

