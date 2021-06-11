Investigators have said driver impairment has been ruled out as a factor

Milk Tanker That Was Allegedly Speeding Down Ariz. Highway Causes Crash that Kills 4 People

A milk tanker truck that was allegedly speeding collided with multiple cars on an Arizona highway Wednesday night and killed four people, according to a statement released by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Shortly after 10 p.m. that night, the truck's driver allegedly failed to slow down for traffic congestion going eastbound on Red Mountain Loop 202 and struck seven vehicles, investigators stated.

"Several patients were transported to local hospitals with serious to life-threatening injuries," according to the statement. "Four people died as a result of injuries sustained during the collision." The victims' identities have not been released.

At the time of the crash, the commercial truck's tanker trailer separated and crossed over the concrete median wall into the westbound traffic lanes where it came to rest on its side within the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, investigators stated.

"The commercial truck ignited and was destroyed by the fire," it said.