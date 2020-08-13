An investigation into the shooting is ongoing

Air Force Pilot Injured After Helicopter Shot at While Flying Over Virginia

An Air Force helicopter was reportedly shot at in Virginia on Monday, prompting an emergency landing and injuring one of the pilots on board.

The helicopter, a UH-1N Huey assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C., landed at about 12:43 p.m. in Manassas, Virginia, the Air Force 316th wing said in a statement to CNN.

The statement said that it occurred during a "routine training mission."

"Initial findings are that the helicopter was struck by a bullet resulting in a minor injury to an aircrew member and damage to the aircraft," the Air Force said in a statement to McClatchy DC.

"The Office of Special Investigations is fully engaged with our FBI colleagues on this incident," the statement said. "OSI take threats to our Airmen and our resources very seriously. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further investigative details can be released at this time."

The injured pilot was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital in Manassas and released, CNN reported. The extent of his injuries were unclear.

The FBI Washington Field Office (WFO) said in a statement to the outlet that special agents were dispatched along with its Evidence Response Team "after receiving reports that a helicopter was shot at from the ground nearby."

The WFO is working with the Air Force Office of Special Investigations "to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident," the statement said.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.