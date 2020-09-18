Mikeona Johnson, 23, left her south Los Angeles apartment Sept 9. to get food and disappeared

Calif. Mom of 2 Who Vanished Last Week Is Found Dead In Her Car: 'Somebody Knows Something'

On Sept. 9 Mikeona Johnson left her apartment for a hamburger restaurant in her south Los Angeles neighborhood and disappeared.

For a week, family members and friends filled the neighborhood and social media with flyers, reporting missing the 23-year-old mother of two was last seen wearing a purple shirt and gray sweatpants.

On Wednesday, family members said, her body was found in her 2003 silver Mercedes-Benz, blocks away from where Johnson lived, in an area where the vehicle had not been seen during earlier canvassing.

“The car wasn’t there, and all of the sudden the car was there,” said the woman's cousin, Kashe Amos, reports KCAL. “Me and her sister have been out here every day looking for her, and somehow her car ended up on this street that we done been down every day.”

Police said the body was found about 12:30 p.m. in the back seat of the vehicle, but did not immediately identify the woman or the manner of death pending an autopsy.

“Detectives from our Missing Person Unit were conducting a follow-up in this area based on a tip they received on a missing person case,” said LAPD Captain Scot Williams, reports KTLA.

“My mom gotta bury her daughter,” said Allisha Tillman, the woman's sister, reports KCAL. “I gotta bury my sister, and somebody knows something.”

Amos said: “She always was good to people, she did everything she can for people, and I don’t know why anybody would do this to her.”

Johnson's aunt Lakeisha Amos told KTLA: “She was a sweetheart. She didn’t drink, she didn’t club, she didn’t party, she was a mother — a devoted mother.”