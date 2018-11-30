Was a Florida Man Eaten by Alligators After a Boating Accident — or Did it Just Look that Way?

On the morning of Dec. 16, 2000, Jerry Michael “Mike” Williams packed up his gear and drove out to Florida’s Lake Seminole to spend a few hours duck hunting on his boat. The following day, he was supposed to go on a weekend anniversary with his wife, Denise.

But Williams never went on the anniversary trip.

When he didn’t return from his hunting outing, his father-in-law went looking for him — and found his abandoned boat.

Police speculated he had fallen into the waters and was eaten by alligators, and the years-long mystery is featured on next Monday’s episode of People Magazine Investigates on Investigation Discovery.

Mike and Denise Williams
Courtesy Cheryl Williams

 

Ryan Dailey/Democrat/USA Today

In the years following Mike’s death, his mother Cheryl steadfastly maintained her son’s death was not an accident. Now, 17 years later, authorities agree.

“Cheryl Williams was right for 17 years that it was not a disappearance, that Mike Williams was not eaten by an alligator,” Assistant State Attorney Jon Fuchs said in a June court hearing.

During those 17 years, Williams stood on street corners with signs imploring police to solve the case and wrote more than 200 letters to the governor.

The results of her efforts — and the resulting police investigation — shocked all who knew Mike.

People Magazine Investigates: Mystery in the Swamp airs Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.

