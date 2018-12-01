17 Years After Son Vanished into a Swamp, Mom's Intuition Led Police to Shocking Discovery

Cheryl Williams never believed her son was murdered.

Shortly after Jerry Michael “Mike” Williams didn’t return from a December 2000 duck hunting trip on his boat on Florida’s Lake Seminole, police speculated that Mike had fallen out of the boat and been eaten by alligators.

But Mike’s mother knew her son, and the explanation didn’t sit well with her. For years, she pressured authorities to investigate her son’s death, saying that the seasoned hunter and fisherman was very familiar with Florida’s Lake Seminole, where he was last seen.

Ryan Dailey/Democrat/USA Today

As it turns out, she was correct.

Earlier this year, Mike’s remains were found. He had been shot. Authorities have reclassified the case as a murder.

Courtesy Cheryl Williams

“Cheryl Williams was right for 17 years that it was not a disappearance, that Mike Williams was not eaten by an alligator, that he was in fact murdered,” Assistant State Attorney Jon Fuchs said in a June court hearing.

The special will investigate the last moments of Mike Williams’ life — and also explore details from the diver who found some of Williams’ personal effects in the days after his disappearance.