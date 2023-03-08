Mike Epps Breaks Silence After Gun Found in His Backpack at Indianapolis Airport: 'Sorry That It Happened'

"If you want to know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time. I be having jewelry on, and these dudes is out here robbing people," said Mike Epps in an Instagram video

By
Published on March 8, 2023 09:48 PM
2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood - Red Carpet
Mike Epps. Photo: Earl Gibson/BET/Getty

Mike Epps is speaking out after a loaded gun was found in his backpack at the Indianapolis airport.

The 52-year-old comedian was going through a security screening when officers found the firearm in his backpack on Sunday.

In a video shared on Instagram Wednesday, Epps said, "I want to give a shout-out to all my fans out there. I want to apologize if you're seeing any negativity about a gun charge at an airport."

Referencing his visit to Indianapolis, Epps said, "I had a long night. I had a show in my hometown and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag."

He explained, "If you want to know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time. I be having jewelry on, and these dudes is out here robbing people. So I just want to make sure I make it clear I ain't out here doing nothing wrong. But I keep a gun on me 'cause I gotta protect myself. Sometimes I ain't with my security."

The Upshaws actor concluded: "Just want to let y'all know that I'm still on some positive vibes. And sorry that it happened. All I can tell you is the world is crazy; stay strapped."

In the caption, he pointed to a joke from his 2002 film Friday After Next and wrote, "P.s.a Thank for your understanding plus I heard baby D is out lookin for me 😂😂😂👍🏽#topflightsecurity #judgeby12notcarriedby6."

Citing airport officials, WXIN-TV, WTHR-TV, and USA Today reported that airport police investigated Epps after a possible firearm was suspected in his carry-on bag during a security screening on Sunday.

Police allegedly found a revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition, but the firing pin was empty, per WTHR.

According to WXIN, Epps told police he forgot the gun was in his backpack. He was traveling after hosting a comedy show the night before at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse that featured D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer.

Epps was not arrested, but the gun was confiscated, USA Today reported.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether to file charges against Epps.

A representative for Epps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

