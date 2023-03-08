Comedian Mike Epps Allegedly Found with Loaded Handgun in Backpack at Airport

Police allegedly found a revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition in the comedian's backpack, but the firing pin was empty

By
Published on March 8, 2023 01:49 PM
2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood - Red Carpet
Mike Epps. Photo: Earl Gibson/BET/Getty

Comedian Mike Epps was detained at the Indianapolis airport after security allegedly found him with a loaded gun in his backpack, according to multiple reports.

Citing airport officials, WXIN-TV, WTHR-TV, and USA Today report airport police investigated Epps, 52, after a possible firearm was suspected in his carry-on bag during a security screening on Sunday.

Police allegedly found a revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition, but the firing pin was empty, per WTHR.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

According to WXIN, Epps told police he forgot the gun was in his backpack. He was traveling after hosting a comedy show the night before at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse that featured D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer.

Epps was not arrested, but the gun was confiscated, USA Today reports.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether to file charges against Epps.

Epps could not immediately be reached for comment.

Related Articles
Footage from a neighbour’s Ring doorbell cam of the youngster holding the pistol in Beech Grove, Indiana
Indiana Man Arrested After Video Shows His Toddler Son Waving Gun Outside Apartment
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late, in East Lansing, Mich
Suspect in Mich. State Mass Shooting ID'd, Caller's Tip Led Police to Him
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=106104810229932&set=ecnf.100024912398106. Russ Heller/Facebook
N.J. Councilman Fatally Shot by Former Colleague One Week After Killing of Another Lawmaker
David Linthicum arrested after police manhunt
Suspect Arrested After 2-Day Manhunt in Connection with Shooting of 2 Officers in Md.
Michael Anthony Baltimore Jr.
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Michael Baltimore Arrested After Landing on U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted List
Ana Walshe missing woman
Husband of Missing Mass. Mom of 3 Arrested for Misleading Police, Bloody Knife Allegedly Found in Basement
paris shooting
3 Killed, Several Others Injured in Paris After Man Opens Fire on Kurdish Cultural Center
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Girl Recounts School Lockdown After 6-Year-Old Student Allegedly Shot Va. Teacher: 'I Just Hid Under My Desk'
MADISON CAWTHORN
Rep. Madison Cawthorn Cited for Illegal Gun Possession at N.C. Airport, Police Say
J'Den Watson
Boy, 4, Kills Himself with Gun He Found on Dollhouse — and Mom's Boyfriend Allegedly Admits Keeping It There
Club Q colorado shooting. Credit: Google Maps
Colorado Springs Authorities Say 'Heroic' Patrons Stopped Shooter at LGBTQ Nightclub
Quiana Mann
Boy, 10, Accused of Fatally Shooting Mom Because He Was Angry She Wouldn't Buy Him Virtual Reality Headset
Krystal Walton
Ind. Man Charged with Murder After Allegedly Shooting the Mother of His Child Outside of Son's Daycare 
crime scene blocked off
Va. Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Ex, 3 Children Dead: 'A Difficult Day'
Capitol Security
Va. Man Arrested Near U.S. Capitol with 'Unauthorized' Inaugural Credential, Rounds of Ammunition
Daniel Vasquez
Suspect Allegedly Killed Mo. Police Officer During Traffic Stop Because He Didn't Want to Go to Jail