Comedian Mike Epps Allegedly Found with Loaded Handgun in Backpack at Airport

Comedian Mike Epps was detained at the Indianapolis airport after security allegedly found him with a loaded gun in his backpack, according to multiple reports.

Citing airport officials, WXIN-TV, WTHR-TV, and USA Today report airport police investigated Epps, 52, after a possible firearm was suspected in his carry-on bag during a security screening on Sunday.

Police allegedly found a revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition, but the firing pin was empty, per WTHR.

According to WXIN, Epps told police he forgot the gun was in his backpack. He was traveling after hosting a comedy show the night before at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse that featured D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer.

Epps was not arrested, but the gun was confiscated, USA Today reports.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether to file charges against Epps.

Epps could not immediately be reached for comment.