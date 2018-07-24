Middle School Teacher Accused of Sex Assault Allegedly Let Kids Call Her 'Kim Kardashian'

Police in North Dakota have accused a former middle school teacher of sharing sexually explicit photos and videos with two underage male students and of having sex with one of them in her minivan.

Shannon Moser, 37, was charged Monday with two felony counts of using a minor in a sexual performance and one felony count of sexual assault.

Moser, a married mother of four, was a science teacher at Liberty Middle School when the alleged incidents occurred in 2017 and 2018.

According to the Duluth News Tribune, which obtained records from her personnel file, Moser allegedly let some students call her “Kim Kardashian.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Heather Konschak, public relations coordinator with West Fargo Public Schools, said Moser resigned on July 12. She had been a teacher with the school district for two years.

‘Nobody Can Know’

West Fargo police say their investigation began in June with an anonymous tip that Moser had had sex with a student near Rendezvous Park in West Fargo, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

The student was interviewed by police on July 3 and initially denied any sexual contact with Moser in June. But he later admitted that “he began a relationship about two years prior as Moser was a family friend,” the report alleges.

The teen told police that at the end of May and in early June, before any physical contact, Moser allegedly started sending him nude photos of herself and videos of her masturbating.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The teen alleged that after three days of messages, Moser then asked him to meet at Rendezvous Park. There, Moser allegedly asked him if he wanted to have sex with her and said, “nobody can know,” before the pair allegedly had sex in the backseat of a minivan.

The student allegedly told police that after the encounter, he and Moser shared more photos but that he turned her down the next time she propositioned him for sex, the report states.

When police interviewed Moser on July 11, according to the report, she allegedly “kept asking what was going to happen to her and her family, and also stat[ed] that this was going to ruin her and her husband’s career and also ruin her children’s lives.”

During the interview, Mosher allegedly admitted that she’d had Snapchat conversations with the student that “she didn’t want to have” and said she “felt bad about it,” according to the police report.

Moser allegedly told police that her alleged relationship with the student began when he told her she “was hot,” which led to them connecting on Snapchat.

Explicit Videos Allegedly Sent to 14-Year-Old

Police interviewed a second male student, a 15-year-old, on July 16. That student told police that he and Mosher allegedly began sharing sexually explicit photos via Snapchat one year earlier, when he was 14, according to the police report.

The student allegedly “stated that it started as normal conversation but Moser began flirting with him and then sent him a nude photo, and also asked that he send nude photos back.”

The teen estimated that there were hundreds of sexually explicit messages, photos and videos — and said one video was of Moser having sex with her husband, the report alleges.

The student said he never had any physical contact with Moser but that she had suggested they meet, the report alleges.

Previous Complaints

According to Moser’s personnel file, students and teachers had previously complained about Moser before the criminal allegations came to light.

Students alleged Moser attended a student party in 2017 and took photos with some students. Some also alleged she was much stricter on dress code policies with some students than with others.

She also allegedly allowed a group of students to order and eat pizza in her classroom during lunch, which is against school rules.

One teacher said she witnessed Moser playing basketball with an eighth-grade male student and alleged “the interactions appeared to be uncomfortable because of the physical nature of the basketball game and their interactions appeared to cross student/teacher boundaries.”

Moser, who is being held at the Cass County Jail, has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 23, a Cass County District Court official tells PEOPLE.

Moser’s attorney, Scott Brand, could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if she has entered a plea to the charges against her.

Brand told the Duluth News Tribune that his client had no criminal history and was a community volunteer.

Konschak, the West Fargo schools spokeswoman, said in a statement, “West Fargo Public Schools will continue cooperating with the Police Department in their investigation, and will not comment further, in order to not jeopardize their progress.”