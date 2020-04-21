Calif. Middle School Teacher Is Allegedly Randomly Stabbed to Death by Woman While Walking Dog

Image zoom GoFundMe

On his 45th birthday, Chad Danielson had returned from walking his family’s dog when someone he didn’t know attacked him in his yard with a knife.

The suspect — seen by neighbors who called 911 to report a fight and described the assailant as a large, long-haired man — then fled the scene in Oceanside, California, shortly before 8 a.m. on April 10, according to police.

Rushed to Palomar Medical Hospital, Danielson died from his injuries.

He was a physical education teacher at Jefferson Middle School in the city, reports NBC San Diego.

“Chad Danielson was tragically taken from his family, leaving behind his beautiful wife Joy and compassionate children Elizabeth and Oliver,” a family friend wrote in a GoFundMe appeal for financial help.

“This heartbreaking event is amplified with the current pandemic preventing family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues, from surrounding Joy and the children with your presence and love,” wrote Tracy Stevens, who created the fundraiser on behalf of Danielson’s wife.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jennifer Ramos, and on Friday she was behind bars in the San Diego County jail charged with homicide in the alleged killing, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey tells PEOPLE.

“Although a (woman), Ramos’ appearance resembles that of the suspect description provided by witnesses,” he told Times of San Diego.

Bussey tells PEOPLE that detectives have not identified a motive, and that the victim and alleged assailant, who lived a couple of blocks apart, were unknown to each other.

“She just went out and attacked the first person I think she could find, and then stabbed him multiple times,” he says. “I think if it would have been anybody else, she would have attacked them. He just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Danielson was a “kind, gentle and beloved family man” who was “tragically murdered on the morning of his birthday, with a table full of unopened birthday presents waiting for him to celebrate with his family,” his family said in a statement, reports Times of San Diego.

The statement added: “It’s a random and senseless act that shattered an extremely close-knit family, a large and loving extended family, and is a profound loss for all who knew and loved him – including his students, parents, fellow teachers and the greater Oceanside community.”

An investigation is continuing.