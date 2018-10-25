Middle School Girls Allegedly Plotted to Kill Classmates, Eat Their Flesh and Drink Their Blood

Two Florida middle school girls were arrested after allegedly hatching a plot to kill classmates with knives and drink their blood, according to multiple reports.

The 11-year-old and 12-year-old allegedly brought four knives, a pizza cutter and a knife sharpener to Bartow Middle School on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports, citing arrest affidavits obtained from the Bartow Police Department. The affidavits allege the girls’ goal was to wait in a bathroom, cut the throats of other students, eat their flesh, drink their blood and then kill themselves.

The girls were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon on school property, carrying a concealed weapon and disruption of a school function, CNN reports. The AP reports prosecutors will determine whether to charge them as juveniles or adults.

The Bartow Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Administrators found the girls after they did not attend class. A student had also told a teacher that there was a threat against the school.

The girls, who were taken to a juvenile detention facility, reportedly identified themselves as Satan worshipers.

“The plan was to kill at least 1 student but were hoping to kill anywhere from 15-25 students,” the affidavit alleges, according to the AP. “Killing all of these students was in hopes it would make them worse sinners ensuring that after they committed suicide … [they] would go to hell so they could be with satan.”

Polk County Schools Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said at a press conference on Wednesday, “Today’s a sad day. We have students that were actually plotting and practicing to harm other students on campus.”

Byrd continued, “What I will say to you is I want to thank the teachers, the administrators, for when they saw something, they heard something, they said something. The plan worked, what we have in place, to go out and make sure that all of our students on the campus are safe.”

Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd and Deputy Superintendent John Hill joined Bartow Chief of Police Joe Hall for a press conference today, to address an incident that took place at Bartow Middle School on Tuesday … pic.twitter.com/soxtnGp0zR — Polk County Schools (@PolkSchoolsNews) October 24, 2018

Added Bartow Chief of Police Joe Hall at the press conference, “The plan did work. I feel really good about that, and I think that our plan in Polk County is phenomenal.”