Middle School Asst. Principal Allegedly Had Sexual Relationship with Teen at Her School

A female assistant principal at an Arkansas middle school allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student and exchanging explicit photos with him, PEOPLE confirms.

On Monday, police arrested Jessica Williams, 37, according to a spokesperson for the Waldron Police Department.

Williams is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to a police media release. (The release does not mention Williams by name, but the police spokesperson confirms the release refers to her.)

Williams was released Tuesday from the Scott County Jail on $100,000 bond, an employee at the jail told PEOPLE.

Authorities began investigating Williams after an anonymous letter alleging the sexual relationship was left in the school district’s office, the release states.

During an interview with the alleged victim on Monday, the teen told a detective and the school resource officer that he had been having a sexual relationship with the administrator “since early in the summer,” the release states.

The teen also alleged that he and the administrator had exchanged “inappropriate” photos on several occasions, according to the release.

The detective and resource officer were able to obtain “some evidence” from the alleged victim that support his statements, the release says.

During an interview with police on Monday afternoon, Williams allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with the teen on several occasions, the release states.

She was taken into custody after the interview and was being held at the Scott County Jail.

Waldron Schools Superintendent Daniel Fielding told local station KSFM that Williams is no longer employed with the district.

Cheyanne Watkins, a mother of a student at the school, told local station KSFM that the allegations concerned her. “Being a mom of a girl, a little girl, it makes me really nervous about going into school with people you’re supposed to trust with your kids.”

PEOPLE was unable to reach Williams immediately. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.