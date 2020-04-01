Kansas Woman Didn't Show Up for Work, Then Was Found Slain in Home with 8-Year-Old Daughter

Image zoom Wichita Police Department

An 8-year-old girl and her mother were found slain in their Wichita, Kansas, home Monday after the woman didn’t show up for work, Wichita police announced.

Mickayla Sorell, 24, and her daughter Natalia Lopez were found deceased inside their home after police were called to conduct a welfare check, police said in a press conference Monday.

“Mickayla had not shown up for work that day,” Capt. Jason Stephens said during the press conference. He added that the mother and daughter were found “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.”

During their investigation, Stephens said police found information that led them to believe Natalia’s father may have been involved in the shooting.

Police are searching for Daniel Lopez, 25, who they also described as Sorell’s boyfriend. He is a “person of interest” and considered armed and dangerous, Stephens said. No charges have been brought in the case.

Stephens says officials believe the incident occurred in the late evening hours on Saturday.

“This is a very sad and tragic case,” Stephens said. “The Wichita Police Department continues its thoughts and prayers to the victim’s families and all those people affected by this incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident or Lopez should call Wichita Police investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.