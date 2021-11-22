Wendy Wein pleaded guilty on Friday to both charges against her

Michigan Woman Tried to Contract Murder of Ex-Husband Using Fake Hitman Rental Website

A Michigan woman has admitted to trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband through a fictional website called "Rent-A-Hitman."

On Friday, 52-year-old Wendy Wein pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime, MLive, the Huron Daily Tribune and WJBK report.

Wein was arrested in July after she went to the fictitious website rentahitman.com and requested a consultation to help kill her ex-husband, according to a release from Michigan State Police.

She had filled out the website's "service request form" to help her with an "issue," which she specified was her former spouse.

The website's owner contacted police, who then sent a state trooper out undercover to pose as a hitman and meet Wein in a parking lot in South Rockwood.

During the meeting, Wein offered to pay the undercover trooper $5,000 to murder her ex, who lives in another state, and gave him money up-front for travel expenses. She was then arrested and taken into custody.