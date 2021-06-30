Mich. Woman with Autism Was Found Dead in River in April, Police Now Say Man Strangled Her 

Christopher Maurer, 33, is charged in connection with the death of Jessica Fox, 30, who went missing in March while spending the afternoon in a local park

A Michigan man has been arrested and charged in the death of a woman who went missing in March and whose body was found in a river a month later.

On March 22, Jessica Marie Fox, 30, of Adrian, was reported missing by family members, Michigan State Police said in a news release.

She was last seen in Tecumseh on March 21.

After a lengthy search, a body was recovered from the Raisin River in Raisin Township on April 8.

The Lenawee County medical examiner performed an autopsy and identified the body as that of Fox. They determined that the cause of death was strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

An extensive investigation led police to name Christopher George Maurer, 33, of Adrian, as a person of interest, MSP say in the release.

Christopher George Maurer Christopher Maurer | Credit: Michigan State Police

On June 24, Maurer was arrested. He is charged with homicide and open murder and domestic violence, according to online court records.

Maurer pleaded not guilty and is being held on $505,000 bond while he awaits his next court date on Wednesday.

Fox had autism, authorities said, and was last seen on Sunday, March 21, on or near a picnic table at the Indian Crossing Trails Park in Tecumseh, between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., MSP said in an Endangered Missing Advisory on March 23.

"Fox was there with her friend, Chris Mauer," the advisory said.

It is unclear if Chris Mauer is Christopher Maurer.

Fox "was having an unknown friend pick her up," the advisory said.

"Fox is autistic and easily manipulated," it says.