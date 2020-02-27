Michigan Woman Arrested After Briefly Turning Off Her Mother's Life Support

Image zoom Corrine Damm Gladwin County Jail

A Michigan woman was taken into police custody after allegedly telling authorities that she had turned off her mother’s life support equipment and cut the tubes attached to it, according to multiple reports.

Corrine Damm, 59, was arrested on Feb. 1 after she called 911 and told a dispatcher she had shut off the her 78-year-old mother’s ventilator at Gladwin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, according to Michigan local news outlet Mlive.com, citing a police report.

A nurse heard the ventilator beeping and turned it back on after approximately 60 seconds, the online publication reported. The mom survived the incident.

“Corinne advised her mother, said she can’t do this anymore and that she wanted to die,” according to notes from a police interview. “Corinne advised it wasn’t like she was trying to plan a mercy killing, she just could not watch her mother in all the pain.”

Damm allegedly told officers that she had also cut the tubes attached to her mother’s life support system using a pair of scissors that were in the room as “she figured it wouldn’t be like killing her because she keeps breathing” when not on a ventilator at home, the Mlive.com reported.

The police report said Damm told a nurse her father had already made the decision to take her mom off life support and that it was going to happen on the same day as the incident, but her younger sister stopped it, according to the website.

Damm is currently free on bond, Associated Press reported.

According to WPBN-TV, Damm, who was originally charged with attempted murder, has since pleaded no contest to a third-degree abuse of vulnerable adult charge as a part of a plea deal. Her sentencing is set for March 23.

The Gladwin Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. An attorney for Damm and the Gladwin County Prosecuting Attorneys Office could not be reached by PEOPLE.