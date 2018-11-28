University in Michigan Hands Out Hockey Pucks to Help Protect Against Active Shooters

A university in Michigan believes that hockey pucks might help thwart a possible active shooter.

Earlier this month, Oakland University began giving students and faculty with the pucks as a self-defense tool.

So far, the university faculty union has purchased 2,500 pucks. Eight-hundred will be handed out to faculty members and an additional 1,700 will be passed out to students, CBS reports.

The idea to give out the pucks came after a training session in March on what students and faculty should do to distract and protect themselves against a shooter in a classroom. The university has a no weapons policy.

“The first thing that came to my mind was a hockey puck,” Police Chief Mark Gordon told Detroit’s FOX2. “I was a hockey coach for my kids growing up. I remember getting hit in the head with a hockey puck once and it hurt.”

Gordon says throwing the hard and heavy discs could not only distract the shooter but cause damage.

“Anything that you can throw that’s heavy and will cause damage, cause injury is the bottom line of what you’re trying to do,” Gordon told the Detroit Free Press. ” [A hockey puck] was just a thing that was suggested that could possibly work, especially when you have 20 or 30 people in a classroom and they all throw hockey pucks at the same time, it would be quite the distraction.”

The pucks, though, he says, should be used as a last resort. Trying to escape and hiding is the best plan in such a scenario.

According to the Free Press, the pucks aren’t just being used for self-defense. Each puck is imprinted with a number that can be used to help raise money for interior locks on classroom doors.

“We know locking the classroom, in and of itself, is a big deterrent” to a gunman, Gordon said.