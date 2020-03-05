Mich. Toddler Found Dead in Home — Grandma Says Girl Was 'Basically Murdered' as Police Investigate

Image zoom Vayda Vasquez GoFundMe

A toddler was found unresponsive and bloody in a Michigan home Monday morning and authorities have declared her death a homicide.

On Monday at about 5:30 a.m., Michigan State Police received multiple 911 calls about a child who was “not breathing” and “bloody” at a home in Montcalm County, local station WZZM 13 reports.

Troopers and EMS workers did everything they could to save Vayda Vasquez, but were unable to revive her, WZZM 13 reports.

The little girl, who was about to turn 2, was staying with a babysitter at the time of her death, say police, MLive reports.

On Tuesday, authorities labeled the death suspicious. On Wednesday, Michigan State Police called the death a homicide, WZZM13 reports.

The girl lived with her maternal grandmother, Tonia Rose, who had guardianship of the child and had been caring for her since she was 5 months old, WZZM 13 reports.

Rose had the child stay with a babysitter when she worked nights, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, WZZM 13 reports.

Devastated by the loss of her granddaughter, the child’s paternal grandmother, Shawnerie Russell, told MLive that Vayda was “basically murdered.”

The child’s father, Christopher Sanchez, is demanding answers.

“I hope that whoever did this and whoever is tied into this gets what they deserve,” he said, WZZM 13 reports. “She was an angel. I should never have to bury my daughter.”

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

In the meantime, relatives grieve the loss of the little girl who loved to take selfies and dance, Mlive reports.

“She was the perfect baby and we’re going to miss her dearly,” Russell said.

“I see her face every time I close my eyes,” Rose told Fox 17.

The Michigan State Police did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by her paternal family to raise money for her funeral costs.