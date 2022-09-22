2 Michigan Teen Girls Are Killed — Police Say Their Deaths Are Related to Other Nearby Shootings

Two teenage girls were killed and three teenage boys were wounded in a deadly shooting at a Michigan home in a neighborhood already rocked by other shootings in the area, say police.

On Tuesday at about 11:37 p.m., a group of people approached a Niles home on 6th Avenue and began firing at the house where teens were gathered, say police, the South Bend Tribune reports.

"I heard a bunch of shots, at least 40, but they were happening so quickly that some overlaid others so it was impossible to count them," one resident told ABC57.

Two teenage girls – Demi Galvin, 15, and Yasmeen Scott, 18 – were pronounced dead at the scene, Mlive.com reports.

Three teenage boys were rushed to the hospital. No information on their conditions is available.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Police say they believe the shooting is related to two recent slayings in the area, ABC 57 reports.

Farries Maxwell, 36, was fatally shot on N. 7th Street on Aug. 16., according to the South Bend Tribune.

On Sept. 8, Ra'Quon Glenn, 26, was fatally shot on N. 6th St., the South Bend Tribune reports.

Shortly after, residents on 5th and 6th streets called police about hearing gunshots fired, according to the South Bend Tribune.

No one was injured but police found more than 30 shell casings in the area.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Officials are denouncing the violence.

"The City of Niles has experienced tragic incidents of gun violence in recent weeks," Niles Mayor Nick Shelton said in a statement.

"These acts cause devastation to all involved and impact the lives of each and every Niles resident. Upon investigation, it appears that these incidents of gun violence are related to each other and, in most cases, several witnesses to the events have been identified."

As police continue to search for the shooters, the families of the slain teens are mourning their deaths.

In a GoFundMe set up to help defray funeral costs for Galvin, Destiny Miller, wrote, "On Tuesday night (9/20), my youngest sister, Demi, was the victim of a drive-by shooting."

Miller added, "At just 15 years old, she had her whole life ahead of her. She was so close to finishing up her high school credits and she just had the purest heart out of anyone I've ever known."

Their mother, she wrote, "wanted to move the family out of our previous city to better our lives. We never excepted something like this to happen. Our hearts are completely shattered."

In a GoFundMe set up to help defray funeral costs for Scott, Tamisha Carroll wrote, "With a sad and very heavy heart I'm asking for everyone to come together for my cousin in hopes we can have a proper homecoming service for her daughter, who was a victim in a drive by shooting last night."

Niles Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.