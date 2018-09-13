Straight-A Student Was Fatally Stabbed in Mich. Classroom, Allegedly in Dispute Over a Boy

A 16-year-old girl was fatally stabbed in her classroom — and police say the killing stemmed from an argument over a boy.

Danyna Gibson was a straight-A student at Fitzgerald High School in Warren, Michigan. On Wednesday morning, she and another girl got into a loud fight over a boy, police say. The other student, a 17-year-old girl, allegedly used a kitchen-style steak knife to stab Gibson twice in the chest. She died at a nearby hospital about an hour later.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said a teacher and 20 to 30 students were in the classroom at the time of the stabbing at about 8:30 a.m.

Gibson was a standout at Fitzgerald High. Her family tells WXYZ-TV that she was involved in multiple extracurricular activities, including the robotics club and the student council. She was a member of the marching band and the color guard. She ran cross country. She was also part of the National Honor Guard Society.

The station reports that the 17-year-old suspect — whose name has not been released — was also a straight-A student.

In a press conference, Dwyer told reporters that a 17-year-old male student was connected to the incident, and said that there is a possibility that he had relationships with both girls. The male student is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“This is the first type of situation we’ve had in the school district in the past 50 years,” Dwyer told reporters, according to WXYZ. “Officers can’t recall a case where a student was actually murdered at a high school in Warren.”

In a statement, the school district expressed sadness over Gibson’s death.

“Our hearts are broken that we lost a student and member of our Fitzgerald Community today,” writes Superintendent Laurie Fournier. “We at Fitzgerald, are a family, and this is a time to reach out to each other. Our Fitzgerald Community is #FitzNation strong and it’s important that we come together and support each other. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Danyna’s family, friends and classmates during this difficult time.”

The suspect has been taken into custody. Police have not announced the charges against her but have announced they are seeking a homicide charge. It was not immediately clear if she has retained an attorney.