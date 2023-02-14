2 Victims of Michigan State Mass Shooting Identified: 'We Are Grieving Together'

On Monday night around 8:30 p.m., a gunman opened fire on Michigan State University's campus, killing three students and critically injuring five more.

Two of the fatal victims have been identified by university police as junior Alexandria Verner and sophomore Brian Fraser. The third victim has not been publicly identified at the request of the family. All three were students at Michigan State University.

The students in the hospital are currently in critical condition, but no further information about their prognosis has been provided at this time.

"Our Spartan hearts are broken," the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, said during a news conference on Tuesday. "We're grieving, but as a community we are grieving together."

The gunman has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who has no known connection to the university. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said that the suspect was located off campus before turning the gun on himself.

"It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted. "There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted."

MSU Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Michigan State student Clare Papoulias was in class Monday night when the shooter entered her classroom and started shooting, she told TODAY.

"I was sitting and my professor was lecturing and then I heard, it was either three or four, I could hear gunshots directly behind my head and I could see the smoke of gunpowder or something from the weapon firing," Papoulias told the outlet.

"Someone was yelling that there was a shooter, and everybody needed to get down on the ground. At that moment, I thought I was gonna die. I was so scared."

The shooting occurred just one day before the five-year anniversary of the Parkland High School shooting, which claimed the lives of 17 people.