Mich. State University Shooting Survivor Identified by Family as 'Ambitious' Hospitality Business Major from Fla.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez is a Florida native and a junior studying hospitality business, her sister says

By Nicole Acosta
Published on February 16, 2023 04:57 PM
Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez
Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez. Photo: GoFundMe

A promising college student has been identified as one of the five wounded victims of Monday night's mass shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students.

Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez was identified as a wounded victim on a GoFundMe page launched by her younger sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez.

"Lupe is a current Hospitality Business junior at MSU and [a] student in the Michigan State University College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP)," Selena Huapilla-Perez wrote.

The shooting's three fatal victims have been identified as 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, 20-year-old Brian Fraser, and 19-year-old Arielle Anderson. Authorities have not publicly released the names of the injured victims.

Officials initially stated that all five injured victims were in critical condition, but the condition of one victim has been changed to stable. It's not clear if that student was Huapilla-Perez.

Police are still trying to figure out what motivated Anthony Dwyane McRae, a 43-year-old man with no known ties to the university, to carry out the attack. Authorities announced Thursday that the gunman didn't say anything when police approached him hours later about four miles from the university. McRae had two 9mm guns, extra ammunition, and a note with several places he planned to target, including a New Jersey school.

When officers ordered McRae to show his hands, he fatally shot himself.

The survivor's sister said they come from a migrant family in South Florida. The family rushed to Michigan to be with Guadalupe as soon as they found out what had happened.

"She is a leader in the community and beyond," the fundraiser reads. "Lupe is incredibly hard-working, focused, and ambitious, choosing a career path that's never been explored in our family. It allows her to travel, learn, and challenge herself. She's always one to stand up for our community and speak out for those marginalized voices like our own."

Since the family will be out of work for some time while Guadalupe recovers, Selena said bills will continue to pile up.

"Doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and subsequent rehabilitation," she said. "Our family is incredibly moved by the love and support others are pouring into us."

"We joke that Lupe would never ask for help - but I know she would be extremely moved by the support of all," the fundraiser continued.

As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised nearly $370,000.

