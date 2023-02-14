Mich. State Students Recount Horror of Campus Shooting that Killed 3: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'

Three students died and five were injured after a gunman opened fire in multiple buildings on the Michigan State University campus Monday night

Published on February 14, 2023 09:50 AM
Michigan State student Dominik Molotky and Clare Papoulias
Michigan State students Dominik Molotky and Clare Papoulias. Photo: Good Morning America Twitter; Today Show Twitter

Students are reeling after a mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday evening left three students dead and five students injured.

Michigan State student Clare Papoulias was in class Monday night when the shooter entered her classroom and started shooting.

"I was sitting and my professor was lecturing and then I heard, it was either three or four, I could hear gunshots directly behind my head and I could see the smoke of gunpowder or something from the weapon firing," Papoulias told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Today show early Tuesday morning.

"Someone was yelling that there was a shooter, and everybody needed to get down on the ground," the sophomore continued. "At that moment, I thought I was gonna die. I was so scared."

Papoulias then recounted how she and her classmates responded. "Immediately I dropped to the floor with all my classmates," she remembered.

"I didn't cry," Papoulias said, "which is surprising for me. I just kind of kept quiet and I called my mom."

The student's mom, Natalie, was also interviewed on the NBC morning show and shared what she heard on the phone when her daughter called.

"We heard three gunshots and screaming and we jumped in our car and drove up there," she told Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Her daughter recounted that after the shooting ended, she heard classmates in the back of the classroom screaming for help. "I will never forget the screams of my classmates, screaming in pain for help," she said.

"My other classmates jumped in action, trying to help everyone. If it weren't for my classmates helping everyone, I don't think we would have all made it," she added, noting how students got the window open and started helping one another get out.

"As soon as I fell out of the window and hit the ground a little, I just ran for my life," Papoulias said. "I didn't know where the guy was, I assumed he was somewhere in the vicinity, I just kind of looked around and ran away."

Michigan State student Clare Papoulias
Michigan State student Clare Papoulias. Today Show Twitter

Dominik Molotky, a senior at Michigan State, shared his harrowing experience too on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

"I was sitting next to the nearest door and thank god that my fight-or-flight response kicked because, right when that first gunshot went off, I booked it to the far corner of the class," Molotky recalled.

Moments later the gunman entered his classroom and began shooting. "I was ducking and covering," he remembered. "I think one of the students in my class got hit."

Once the shooting stopped, Molotky and his classmates broke a window so they could escape.

"There was glass everywhere," he added. "We broke open the window and climbed out of there, and I booked it back to my apartment."

Michigan State student Dominik Molotky
Michigan State student Dominik Molotky. Good Morning America Twitter

The shooting took place around 8:20 pm on Monday night, according to authorities.

In a live news briefing on Monday evening, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said, "We are very saddened to report that there has been an incident on the campus of Michigan State University. There has been shots fired and a shooting in multiple locations near campus."

"This incident started this evening around 8:18 p.m. at Berkey Hall on campus. We received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside Berkey Hall. Numerous officers responded, we were quickly on scene within minutes. There, we did locate several victims of a shooting."

He continued, "The incident did move to a building in close proximity. The Michigan State University Union Building, where there was another report of a shooting immediately following the first incident. Police and emergency responders acted quickly. We tended to the victims at both of those scenes."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Al Goldis/AP/Shutterstock (13766792c) People are seen inside the Broad Art Museum near Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University as they shelter in place, late, in East Lansing, Mich Michigan State Shooting, East Lansing, United States - 13 Feb 2023
Michigan State University. Al Goldis/AP/Shutterstock

Police have since located the suspect who died of an apparent self-inflicted gun wound, according to CNN.

At a Tuesday morning news conference, doctors revealed that all five injured students remain in intensive care.

Police also identified the suspect as a 43-year-old male who was not affiliated with the university in any way, according to the Detroit News.

