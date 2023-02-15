'Our Spartan Hearts Are Broken': Remembering the 3 Michigan State Students Killed in Monday's Mass Shooting

Following a mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13 that claimed the lives of three students and critically injured five more, a campus that was supposed to be a safe haven for young learners was left in mourning.

MSU police confirmed on Feb. 15 that the five students wounded in the shooting remain in critical condition, adding that their names will not be released at this time.

It's still unclear to investigators why Anthony Dwayne McRae, a 43-year-old man who has no known ties to the university, opened fire in at least two buildings on the campus in East Lansing, which is about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

Authorities said that the suspect was located off campus a few hours later, where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After the tragedy, the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, said, "Our Spartan hearts are broken. We're grieving, but as a community we are grieving together."

Below are the three fatal victims of the Michigan State University mass shooting.

Alexandria Verner

Alexandria Verner. Clawson Public Schools

In a post on Facebook, officials with Verner's alma mater, Clawson High School in Michigan, posted a statement following the 2020 graduate's death, saying their hearts are shattered.

"Alex was, and is, incredibly loved by everyone," the statement reads. "She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader, and exemplified kindness every day of her life."

MSU police said she was a junior from Clawson.

Verner played softball, basketball, and volleyball in high school in addition to her academic duties on the student leadership council and the National Honors Society, Billy Shellenbarger, Clawson Public Schools superintendent, told the Detroit Free Press.

She was remembered lovingly in the hundreds of comments that flooded the Clawson social media post.

The statement also provided a note on behalf of Verner's family, which read, "her parents, Ted and Nancy, and sister Charlotte and brother TJ are equally grieving but are certainly already feeling the uplifting support of this tremendous community."

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser. Phi Delta Theta Fraternity

Brian Fraser, a sophomore at MSU and Grosse Pointe native, was the chapter president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the university.

"As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delta brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus," reads a Facebook post from the group. "Phi Delta Theta sends its deepest condolences to the Fraser family, the Michigan Beta Chapter, and all those who loved Brian as they mourn their loss."

Fraser graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School, where he was a member of the swim and dive team, according to a Facebook post from the group.

"Brian had an infectious smile and sense of humor that could light up the pool deck and bring laughter to the entire team," the post reads. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Fraser family."

His loved ones have launched a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the Children's Hospital of Michigan and the fraternity's philanthropy foundation.

Arielle Anderson

Arielle Anderson. the Anderson family

The junior from Grosse Pointe was the last fatal victim to be identified, after authorities initially declined to release her name to the public at her family's request.

Before the official confirmation, Anderson's aunt Chandra Davis, a model and former VH1 reality star also known as Deelishis, discussed the shooting on Instagram, where she said her niece was "in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Soon after, she paid tribute to Anderson, who she described in a second post as the youngest of three siblings and a young woman studying to be a doctor.

"She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people," Anderson's family said in a statement, which was obtained by Fox 17.

"As an angel here on Earth, Arielle was sweet and loving with an infectious smile that was very contagious," the statement continued. "We are absolutely devastated by this heinous act of violence upon her and many other innocent victims."

Like Fraser, Anderson was a graduate of Grosse Pointe Public Schools.

Dr. M. Jon Dean, superintendent of Grosse Pointe Public Schools, confirmed the loss of the two recent graduates in a public statement.