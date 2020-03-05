Mich. Special Ed Teacher Gets Prison for Having Sex with 2 Boys, Giving Victim Xanax

Image zoom Kathryn Houghtaling Rochester County Schools

A Michigan teacher who had sex with two students — and gave Xanax to one of them — will go to prison.

On Tuesday, Kathryn Houghtaling was sentenced to at least four years in prison. In January, she had pleaded no contest to six counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with two boys, ages 16 and 17, and providing a controlled substance, to one of them.

In December 2018, Houghtaling, 26, had sex with one boy in a car while other students watched and also had sex with another student in his home, the Detroit News, News4 and Fox2 report.

Houghtaling was arrested in January 2019 after a parent found a video of a group of students and Houghtaling “partying” with alcohol and marijuana, The Detroit News, WWJ and the The Oakland Press reported.

At the time, Houghtaling was a first-year special education teacher at Rochester High School.

During the sentencing hearing, both victims spoke before Houghtaling gave a contrite statement.

“I have learned so much about myself and other people through this tough process. I’ve learned to take full responsibility for my controllable actions and seek help for those that I cannot control,” she said in the Oakland County courtroom.

Houghtaling befriended the students by drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana with them after school. At the time of her arraignment, Houghtaling’s attorney told the court that one of the victims was her student.