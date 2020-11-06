Egypt Covington was last seen alive at a yoga class back on June 22, 2017

Mich. Singer Was Shot in Head, Hands Bound with Christmas Lights — and Now, 2 Suspects Are Arrested

Michigan authorities say they have arrested the two people in connection with the 2017 death of Egypt Covington, a popular musician and singer from Van Buren Township.

The Michigan State Police announced on Thursday via Twitter that they had arrested the suspects, but the names of the suspects have not been released and no information has been released about possible charges.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Covington, 27, was last seen alive at a yoga class on June 22, 2017.

Investigators say she was found slain in her home the next day.

Covington was shot in the head, behind the ear, according to police, and her hands had been bound with Christmas lights.

Image zoom Egypt Covington | Credit: Gofundme

Her body was found by her boyfriend.

Covington, who worked as a beer distributor account manager, was known in the area for her musical performances.

A local brewery honored her with a special beer called A Girl Named Egypt.

Detectives have always believed her killing wasn't random, and that her killers knew her. But her brother told the Detroit Free Press he has no idea why anyone would have wanted Covington dead.

D'Wayne Turner is glad his family is one step closer to justice.

"We're definitely going to have a celebration," he said. "We're pretty limited on information. But the state detectives gave us a call that two people were arrested."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Covington's father, Chuck Covington, said he experienced a wave of emotions when he received the call from police that arrests had been made.

"It's something we never would have wanted to go through in the first place," he said, noting his daughter was the kind of person who could "light up a room."