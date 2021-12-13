Ethan Crumbley, 15, is set to appear in court after he was accused of shooting and killing four students at his Oxford High School in November

Michigan High School Shooting Suspect Will Appear in Court on 24 Charges, Including Terrorism

Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old accused of shooting and killing four students at his Michigan high school last month, will appear at a probable cause conference in court Monday, CNN reports.

Ethan has been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is accused of killing Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17, and injuring seven others.

Ethan is being held at the Oakland County Jail and was denied bond at his arraignment, where his attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to Click On Detroit. He will appear in court at 1:15 p.m. local time Monday, the outlet reports.

Ethan's attorney, Paulette Michel Loftin, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment by time of publication.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Loftin told ABC affiliate WXYZ earlier this month, "I have to make sure my client understands every single piece of evidence that's going to be potentially against him, and that's my job as a defense attorney."

Loftin added, "It's not as though I'm defending his actions. I'm defending him to make sure his rights are preserved."

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley Credit: Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were both charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting.

They each pleaded not guilty and have been held at Oakland County Jail, the same facility as their son, after a judge set a $500,000 cash bond for each of them.