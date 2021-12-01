An Artist, a Football Player, a Bowler: Who Were the Victims of the Michigan School Shooting?

A Michigan community is in mourning after four teenagers were fatally shot by a fellow student at their high school on Tuesday.

The suspect in the shooting at Oxford High School, which left seven others injured, has been identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at the school. He has been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

Police have said the gun used in the massacre had been purchased by the suspect's father just four days prior to the violence. At a Tuesday press conference, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said her office is weighing charging both of the suspect's parents.

After a brief lull in public mass shootings during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting has once again spotlighted America's epidemic of gun violence.

"If the incident yesterday, with four children being murdered and multiple kids being injured, isn't enough to revisit our gun laws, I don't know what is," McDonald said.

On Tuesday, during a press conference, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said through tears, "This is every parent's worst nightmare."

Here's what we know about the victims:

Madiyson Baldwin, 17

Madisyn Baldwin

Baldwin was set to graduate high school this year, according to local news outlet ClickOnDetroit. The 17-year-old had already received multiple college acceptances, including some offers for full scholarships.

Baldwin's family said she was an artist who enjoyed drawing, reading and writing, per the local news outlet.

Tate Myre, 16

Tate Myre

Myre was a linebacker and tight end on the Oxford football team, The New York Times reports. The 16-year-old died in a patrol car while being transported to the hospital by an officer, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a news conference Tuesday.

In a tribute to Myre posted to Twitter, the Oxford football team remembered him as "a great young man."

"It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student," reads the tribute. "Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate."

3 Dead in Detroit Suburb School Shooting The scene outside Oxford High School on Tuesday | Credit: Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire

Justin Shilling, 15

Justin Shilling

According to the school's website, Shilling was co-captain of the school's bowling team this season. He died Wednesday morning of his injuries, the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.

Hana St. Juliana, 14

Hana St. Juliana