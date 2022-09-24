Michigan Radio News Anchor Jim Matthews Killed in an Attack at Home Leaving 3 of His Family Members Injured

The radio personality was found dead at his home in Chesterfield Township on Friday, while his girlfriend and two children have been hospitalized

By
Published on September 24, 2022 03:04 PM
WWJ news anchor Jim Matthews.WWJ via Facebook
Photo: WWJ via Facebook

A radio news anchor in Detroit, Michigan was found dead on Friday morning following an attempted murder-suicide that left three of his family members injured and hospitalized, multiple outlets confirmed.

Jim Matthews, employed as an evening anchor at a local radio station WWJ-AM (950) was killed during an attack in his residence in Chesterfield Township, according to the Associated Press, NBC News, and The Detroit News.

Authorities said that a 35-year-old woman — who was stabbed multiple times during the dispute — escaped the residence with her injured 5-year-old daughter before signaling a driver to call 911.

When police responded to the scene, they discovered a 54-year-old male suspect in the basement who had attempted to commit suicide as well as a 10-year-old boy tied up in a closet suffering from blunt force trauma, per NBC News. The outlet also reported that authorities said the suspect knew the victims and was a frequent visitor.

WWJ-AM station identified the woman as Matthews' girlfriend and the minors as his children.

Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Basset shared that the woman and her daughter were in stable condition, however, the boy was in critical addition, the AP reported. She was seen running out of the house while "covered in blood," following the attack, the outlet added. It is still unclear how Matthews died.

Chesterfield Township Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

While delivering the news, his co-workers described him as "a consummate professional," sharing that "There have been many tears shed in our newsroom this afternoon."

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim's family and friends," they added. The case remains under investigation.

