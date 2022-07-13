"She was always there for the people she cared about no matter how much time had passed," a friend said of Quinn Hallacy, whose husband faces a murder charge

Mich. Mom Is Stabbed to Death While 3 Children Were Home Before Suspect Husband Allegedly Fled

Police in Michigan are investigating the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman killed inside her Olive Township home while her three small children were present.

Quinn Arielle Hallacy's children — a 7-year-old and two 10-year-olds — were not hurt in the fatal attack, which unfolded Monday evening, according to stations WOOD-TV, WXMI and WZZM.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hallacy's 45-year-old husband was taken into custody on Tuesday. Matthew Richard Hallacy was arraigned Wednesday and charged with one count of open murder in connection with his wife's death. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf, WOOD-TV reported.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jacob Sparks told WOOD-TV an argument between the couple escalated and allegedly "turned deadly when a knife was involved."

"It was very tragic scene. A very graphic scene," Sparks added. "It was complicated by the matter that there were three young children there."

Two of the Hallacys' three children ran from the home during the stabbing incident.

"They had fled from the residence after the assault and notified a neighbor in the area and that person was able to contact 911, which started the law enforcement response," Sparks told WOOD-TV.

Hallacy's husband allegedly fled the scene with the 10-year-old who'd remained at the home, according to Sparks.

Police responding to the home reportedly found Hallacy already dead.

Officers caught up with her husband in Holland and detained him.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It's a tragic situation and we're relieved that the children were all unharmed physically," Sparks told WOOD-TV.

The three children are reportedly now in the custody of Michigan's Children's Protective Services.

Kylie Cannon, a longtime friend of Hallacy, issued a statement to the station.

"We met almost 20 years ago in middle school," Cannon told WOOD-TV. "She was always there for the people she cared about no matter how much time had passed or regardless of anything that happened. She was there for me when my heart was broken or when I was sick. She swooped in to save me from domestic violence situations. When she was happy, she was happy with a passion. Her smile lit up a room."