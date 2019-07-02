Mich. Mom and Son, 10, Killed in Collision With Police Cruiser Heading to Another Crash Scene

Image zoom Oweeta Wilkins and her son, Aaron Facebook

A Michigan woman and her 10-year-old son were killed after a fatal collision with a police cruiser late last week.

Oweeta Wilkins, 45, and her son Aaron were pulling into Happy’s Pizza restaurant in Inkster at about 6:30 p.m. Friday to visit her 20-year-old daughter, who according to the Detroit News worked at the restaurant, when they were struck by the cruiser.

The cruiser, which had the lights and sirens activated according to the Michigan State Police, was on its way to a crash scene when the single mother of three made a left turn in her Buick and collided with the police SUV.

Police said Wilkins and her son died at the scene. The police officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Lt. Michael Shaw of the state police tells PEOPLE the crash investigation is pending review of the dash cam video, black box and autopsy results.

“We are still investigating the use of siren and what [Wilkins] was doing prior to the crash,” he says.

Shaw says detectives are also canvassing the area for video camera evidence, interviewing witnesses and trying to determine how fast the vehicles were moving prior to the crash.

Meanwhile, the deaths of Wilkins, a factory worker who helped care for her ill mother, and Aaron have devastated loved ones.

“She was always putting everybody before her own self,” Wilkins’ sister Adrena Crowder told the Detroit News. “I told her many times how proud I was of her for how she handled her business.”

Family members said Aaron, a student at David Hicks Elementary School, loved pizza, dancing and video games, according to the News.

“I really miss my mom and my brother,” Gia Caple told the News. “It’s not the same. Home don’t feel like home. I can’t hear my mom’s voice. I can’t feel my baby’s energy anymore. It’s just not the same. I don’t know what to do.”