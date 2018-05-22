'Evil' Mich. Mom Locked Son, 4, in Closet for Days at a Time: 'You Were Attempting to Kill Him Slowly'

A Michigan woman who almost killed her then-4-year-old son by locking him in a closet for days at a time was sentenced to prison Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Megan Schug was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison by a Calhoun County Circuit Court judge, a court official tells PEOPLE. In February, Schug pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree child abuse.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Sarah Lincoln told the 24-year-old she was “possibly the most evil person who has ever been in this courtroom,” according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

“You were attempting to kill him slowly,” Lincoln said Friday. “Had you wanted to kill this child you could have done it quicker and more painless but you subjected him to months if not years of prolonged suffering.”

In March 2017, Schug brought her frail son, Maloyd Gaines, to a local hospital. The boy had difficulty breathing and was nearly dead, according to the Enquirer. His feet had been bound and he had lost one toe to gangrene.

Hospital staff feared the boy would not live and transferred him to a hospital in Kalamazoo, where he was listed in critical condition, the Enquirer reports.

Schug’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Isaac Miller, was charged with second-degree child abuse and on Monday pleaded no contest, according to the Enquirer.