Mich. Mom Went Missing and Her Burned Body Was Found Days Later, as Police Search for Answers

Police are searching for answers in the death of a Michigan mom who vanished and whose burned body was discovered days later.

Alison Sargent, a 25-year-old mom of two young daughters, was reported missing by her boyfriend on Thursday evening. The Calhoun County Sheriff Department opened a missing persons investigation.

On Saturday afternoon, a person walking along a street in Emmett Township, Michigan, spotted her badly burned body on the side of the road. The body has been positively identified as Sargent’s, and the medical examiner’s office is performing an autopsy in the hopes of determining her cause of death.

MLive.com reports her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The last known sighting of Sargent was at a Meijer grocery store in the very early hours of Thursday, before she was reported missing. She was caught on surveillance video as she entered and left the store.

Her 2012 Black Dodge Journey is still missing. Police say it has a pink license plate frame and four stickers on the rear window.

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, detectives spent the weekend processing the crime scene where Sargent’s body was found. Authorities have not yet named any suspects in her death, and no one has been arrested. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE that the investigation is ongoing.

A friend of Sargent’s father has organized a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.

“I could not imagine the pain he must be dealing with,” organizer Jeffrey Kill wrote about Sargent’s father. “Most people don’t plan on burying their kids; it’s something you are never prepared for.”

“RIP ALISON,” Kill continues. “You are deeply missed already. Praying for her family, her kids, and everyone that was close to her.”