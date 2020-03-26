Mich. Mom Was Fatally Shot in Front of Kids — and Boyfriend Was Allegedly Seen Running from Home

Image zoom Markia Leggett, Adrian Hill Southfield Police

Police in Michigan continue to search for the boyfriend of a 29-year-old woman who was found slain inside her home Sunday evening.

Adrian Deshawn Hill, 32, has been identified by police as a person of interest in the shooting death of Markia Leggett, who was killed Sunday evening at her residence in Southfield, Michigan, reports WDIV-TV.

Officers have been unable to locate Hill.

According to WXYZ, Hill had been employed as a contract worker with a tree removal company.

Authorities said he has ties to Detroit, Westland and Ann Arbor, reports The Oakland Press.

Neighbors started calling 911 Sunday evening shortly before 10 p.m., saying they’d heard gunfire. Officers located Leggett fatally shot inside her apartment.

Leggett’s two children were witnesses to the killing, according to police. The oldest, who is 13, also called 911 after his mother’s killing.

Hill is not the father of Leggett’s children.

Police say eyewitnesses reported seeing Hill sprinting from the apartment building soon after the shooting. He allegedly fled in either a maroon or white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck bearing Michigan license plate DWC9109.

The vehicle sped off, according to police, and during an immediate search of the area, officers failed to find any trace of the truck.

He remains at large and may be armed and dangerous.

The Oakland Press spoke to Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren about the murder.

“This was a senseless murder of a loving mother of two, senselessly gunned down as a result of a domestic dispute,” Barren said.

Police have yet to disclose a possible motive for the violence.

Hill is described as a black male standing 5 feet 9 inches and weighing around 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white jacket.

Anyone with information about Hill’s whereabouts is urged to call either 911 or the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.