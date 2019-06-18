Michigan Mom Drove Her 2 Children Into a River in Suspected Double-Murder-Suicide

Image zoom

A Michigan mom killed her two children Monday by driving them into the Kalamazoo River in what police believe was a double-murder suicide.

According to a statement from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a Walgreens in Kalamazoo Monday night after getting a call concerning a missing man. There, they were met by two young females, who were upset because they could not locate their uncle.

Eventually, “the uncle was located and reunited with the two girls,” reads the statement.

“In speaking with the girls, officers learned a family member had driven her vehicle into the Kalamazoo River,” the statement continues.

“Officers were also advised the mother had her two children inside the vehicle when it plunged into the river.”

Investigators started searching the area where the car was seen entering the water.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A search boat was brought in, and “within a few minutes of being in the water, officers located a submerged vehicle.”

Image zoom FOX 17

Moments later, the mother and one child were found, but the second child remains missing.

The Michigan State Police Dive Team is assisting in the search for the third victim.

“The identities of all the victims are being held until a positive identification can be made, along with family notification,” reads the statement.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information regarding this fatal incident call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.