Mich. Mom, 22, Allegedly Stabbed 3-Year-Old Daughter, Disposed of Body in Garbage Bag

The child's grandmother said she was "full of life" and "very smart"

A Michigan woman named Justine Johnson has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her 3-year-old daughter to death.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Friday, at around 4 a.m., when Johnson's brother discovered a tiny foot sticking out of a black garbage bag, prompting him to call 911, according to an Oscoda Township Police arrest affidavit obtained by WJRT.

The night before, the brother had asked Johnson, 22, where her daughter was, and she allegedly told him to mind his own business, per the affidavit. At the time, Johnson and her daughter were staying with Johnson's mother Alisa. The grandmother of the late child was her primary caregiver, according to police, Oscoda Press reported.

When officers responded to the call and discovered the child's body, Johnson was not at home. She was found hours later walking along train tracks, WJRT reported.

Johnson was charged with homicide-felony murder and first-degree child abuse, but she pleaded not guilty on Monday, according to the local Oscoda Press. She is being held on no bond in the Iosco County Jail, due in court next on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Alisa remembered her late granddaughter, Sutton, telling WNEM, "That baby loved me more than anything. She was so close to me, she always waited for me to come home from work."

"She was full of life," Alisa said of Sutton to the outlet. "She was very smart. She knew so many colors, [and] she could count almost to 30." Alisa added that she was out of town when she was informed of the tragedy: "I broke down. I told them tell me it's not true, that I needed to get to my baby and this couldn't be happening."

Speaking with WNEM, Alisa said she believes her daughter Justine is innocent.

"Justine loved Sutton with all her heart. She'd never let anybody hurt that baby," she said. "She would always be there for her. She never did anything to hurt her. I want a fair investigation for my child. I want my granddaughter to have the proper justice."

A spokesperson for the Oscoda Township Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.