The 52-year-old man, who has not been identified, is facing home invasion and felonious assault charges

Mich. Man Wakes up to Intruder Holding Gun to His Head, Demanding His 2 Cats

A Michigan man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a home, pointed a gun at a man's head and demanded he give him two cats.

The 52-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, is facing home invasion and felonious assault charges, according to the Laurium Police Department.

According to police, the suspect entered the Laurium home around 4:15 a.m. March 24. The alleged victim told police he woke up to a gun pointed at his head and the suspect demanding he give him the two cats that were at the residence.

"There was a dispute over the cats," Laurium police Sgt. Kurt Erkkila tells PEOPLE. "I think there was some ownership dispute but it wasn't [the suspect's] cats."

Police said the suspect left the house with one of the felines.

"He grabbed a cat and left on his own," says Erkkila.

He was later apprehended and police found a cat in the area but it is unclear if it was the stolen animal.

The case is still under investigation.