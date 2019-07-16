Mich. Man, 56, in Serious Condition After Being Mauled by 3 Pit Bulls

Image zoom WXYZ

A 56-year-old Detroit man was hospitalized after being mauled by three pit bulls Monday, say police.

The man, who has not been identified, was attacked just after midnight on July 15 on Detroit’s west side.

“He got mauled,” Detroit Police spokeswoman Margaret Carroll tells PEOPLE. “He suffered bite wounds from these three dogs and was transported privately to the hospital.”

As of yesterday afternoon, Carroll says the man’s condition was upgraded from serious to temporary serious.

Carroll says it is unclear exactly where the man was when he was attacked and the circumstances behind it.

“Our officers had not been able to speak to the victim to find out what happened,” she says.

According to WXYZ, the man was bit on the shoulder during the attack.

Police and animal control officers are investigating the incident.

Carroll says the owner of the dog has been issued a citation and the dogs have been removed from his home and are with Detroit’s Animal Care and Control. Animal Care and Control didn’t return PEOPLE’s call for comment.

“It’s scary,” neighbor Carmen Warren told WXYZ about the attack. “I don’t walk around here. I do see loose dogs but not too many.”

“I tell my kids not to walk around too much here,” she said. “They like to walk to the gas station a lot and I tell them to be careful.”