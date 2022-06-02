Three other children — aged 2, 5, and 9 — were present for the killings, but were unharmed

Mich. Man Kills Girlfriend and Her 2 Children Before Turning Gun on Himself

A Michigan community is reeling after a triple murder-suicide that claimed the lives of a 33-year-old mother and her two children, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from police in Wyoming, Mich., authorities first received reports from relatives of a possible murder-suicide early Tuesday morning, shortly before 4 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to the residence of Liliana Landa-Sanchez, arriving to find the mother dead from gunshot wounds.

They also found the bodies of her daughters Joelin Hernandez-Landa, 13, and Ayzy Hernandez-Landa, 11. They, too, were shot to death.

Nearby was Landa-Sanchez's boyfriend, 43-year-old Oscar Moran-Hernandez.

Joelin and Ayzy attended San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming, the statement indicates.

Police believe Moran-Hernandez killed the young mom and her daughters, who were from a previous relationship, before ending his own life with the same gun.

The statement notes that "detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to this horrific act."

Three other children in the home at the time — aged 2, 5, and 9 — were unharmed.

Landa-Sanchez or her boyfriend were the parents of the two younger children.

"The care of the other three children that were present in the home during the incident remains paramount," the statement reads. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with all the family, friends and the community members who suffered from this senseless loss of many lives."

Police have not discussed a motive for Tuesday's killings.