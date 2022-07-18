Four people were found dead in Houghton Lake, Mich. in the early hours of July 10 from a murder-suicide

Mich. Man Who Killed Wife, Family Members Before Suicide Was Having Affair and Was Abusive, Victim Wrote

About two weeks before Tirany Lee Savage and three other family members were killed in a murder-suicide, she filed for a personal protection order against her husband, claiming that he was having an affair and had threatened her life.

"He has mental health issues (he quit taking his meds) & recently purchased a firearm & that is concerning to me," Tirany, 35, wrote in her June 24 application for protection obtained by PEOPLE. "He keeps saying he is going to blow his brains out & I do not want my safety or my sons safety in jeopardy."

Tirany said her husband was having an affair — but that he accused her of cheating, as well.

"I filed for divorce today after dealing with my husband's affair," she wrote. "He became verbally violent & keeps throwing his fist like he is going to hit me & calling me a c---, whore, piece of s--- & told me I will need a PPO because I have no idea what I just started."

"I asked him to be civil for a divorce and asked him to leave house and he refuses," she continued. "I left and have been getting texts accusing me of being with other people and he has now been texting my friends threatening them because he thinks they told me to leave him, He is slamming things around the house and calling me names, telling me he won't leave and he wants money."

Kim Ebright, Dayton Cowdrey, Tirany L. Savage, Bo Savage Credit: Facebook (4)

But despite her request, judge Troy B. Daniel denied the request on June 27. In his ruling, Daniel said there was "Insufficient evidence of a showing of immediate and irreparable injury, loss or damage. Petitioner can request a restraining order in divorce case."

On July 11 — two weeks after the failed request for protection — Tirany was found dead alongside her son Dayton Cowdrey, 13, her mother Kim Lynnette Ebright, 58, and her husband, Bo Eugene Savage, 35. All four had apparent gunshot wounds. Bo was the shooter, authorities have confirmed.

It was not the couple's first interaction with authorities. In a press conference on Thursday, Roscommon County Undersheriff Ben Lowe said that his deputies had previously responded to the home for other incidents.

"It was a fairly lengthy relationship and we do have some prior calls," he said, per NBC News. "I'm not disclosing at this time what those calls were, or when they were."

PEOPLE confirms that Bo Eugene Savage was on the Michigan sex offender registry due to a 2005 conviction for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities continue to investigate the case.