Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer called suspect Nicholas Raad Bahri a "godless creature" for shooting and killing the boy with a shotgun blast to the head

'Truly Evil': Mich. Man Convicted of Murdering 3, Including Boy, 6, Who Was Excited to Lose First Tooth

A Michigan man has been convicted of fatally shooting a 6-year-old boy "execution-style," and also murdering the boy's father and the dad's girlfriend.

On Friday, Nicholas Bahri, 39, of West Bloomfield Township, was found guilty of all 15 charges against him in the Oct. 1, 2020, murders of Tukoyo Moore, 31; Moore's girlfriend, Isis Rimson, 28; and his son, Tai'raz Moore, 6, Fox2Detroit reports.

"This was all over drugs and money," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said at the time of Bahri's arrest in Oct. 2020, calling the murders one of the worst series of crimes he has ever seen, The Detroit News reports.

Bahri was found guilty of three counts of felony murder, three counts of first-degree murder - multiple theories, one count of fourth-degree felony arson, one count of dead body disinterment and mutilation and seven counts of weapons charges, Fox2Detroit reports.

At about 2 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2020, police found the body of Tukoyo Moore, in the backseat of a rental car that had been set on fire and burned on Detroit's east side, The Detroit News reports.

Hours later, detectives went to Moore's home in Warren and found a horrific scene.

"The house had been ransacked, and in the basement, they found the woman and the boy," Dwyer said in 2020, The Detroit News reports. "Both were killed by shotgun blasts to the head."

"Violent acts among drug dealers is not new," said Dwyer.

"But killing a baby, a 6-year-old, has shaken not just the tri-county area but has shocked the nation," Dwyer said in 2020, MLive.com reports. "Only monsters or godless creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old."

Killing the little boy was "truly evil" and "even intolerable in the criminal world," Dwyer said.

The night before Tai'raz died, he talked about how excited he was about losing his first front tooth, Geraldine Bell, his great-grandmother, said, C and G News reports.

He died before the tooth fell out, she said.

At a 2020 press conference Rimson's mother, Derlande Farmer, thanked police for tracking down and arresting Bahri, saying, "We just want to see justice done."

After a jury found Bahri guilty after a six-day trial, Farmer said, "We know that we can't bring our family members back but we're happy this man will be off the streets because he is a menace to society and would do it again," The Detroit Free Press reports.

"What he did was inhuman and unnecessary, and he has not shown any remorse."

Bahri will be sentenced on June 15. He faces a sentence of life in prison without parole.