Authorities spent weeks looking for the 60-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released

Mich. Man, 60, Arrested After Death of Pro Poker Player Susie Zhao, Who Was Found 'Badly Burned'

An arrest has been made in connection with the possible killing of 33-year-old competitive poker player Susie Zhao, but authorities in Michigan have yet to identify the suspect.

Police in White Lake Township, Michigan, have only revealed that the man arrested is 60, and that he will face unspecified charges stemming from his alleged connection to Zhao's mysterious death.

Zhao's "badly burned" body was discovered at 8:05 a.m. on July 13 in the parking lot of a state recreation area in Oakland County, according to a police news release. The area is outside of suburban Detroit.

Zhao, a native of Waterford Township, had recently moved back to the area from Los Angeles to be with family and deal with matters in her personal life.

According to PokerNews.com, Zhao identified herself as a professional poker player whose competitive success included several deep runs in the World Series of Poker Main Event, where in 2012 she earned $73,805 with a 90th place finish.

According to local reports, White Lake Township Police detectives learned Friday from the FBI that a vehicle belonging to a 60-year-old Pontiac resident wanted in connection with Zhao's death has been located.

The vehicle was stopped near where Interstate 275 meets Michigan Avenue.

The 60-year-old man was arrested on the spot.

The case is being turned over to prosecutors.

Despite the arrest, police continue with their investigation into Zhao's death.

They have asked that anyone with information about this case reached out to the FBI at (800) CALLFBI.