Mich. Man Allegedly Broke into Ex's Home, Filmed Himself Torturing Her Yorkshire Terrier Mix

Animal abuse is "often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence and abuse," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said

By Greg Hanlon
Published on November 9, 2022 01:28 PM
Close-up of Yorkshire terrier
A Yorkshire Terrier. Photo: Getty

A Michigan man is accused of filming himself torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog as part of a campaign of abuse and harassment against the woman, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

Julius Holley, 55, of Detroit, is charged with multiple offenses including killing/torturing of animals and second-degree home invasion, which carry respective prison sentences of up to 10 and 15 years.

Holly is accused of taking the Yorkshire Terrier mix dog along with other items from his ex's house, and then sending videos of himself beating and torturing the dog, according to Nessel's statement. The dog was eventually left in a bucket outside the house.

The dog was taken by the Michigan Humane Society "to ensure it could not be abused again," the statement says.

According to the statement, Holley was not yet in custody as of Nov. 4. Nessel's office did not immediately return PEOPLE's inquiry on Wednesday about whether Holley is in custody.

Nessel, in her statement, said, "Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic. It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence and abuse."

She added, "Law enforcement and Michigan Humane know that victims of domestic violence are often reluctant to leave a dangerous situation for fear of having to leave their pets behind."

Michigan court records show Holley pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2012. In 1992, he was sentenced to prison after being convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

