Michigan Man Allegedly Strangles Boyfriend of 10 Years During Argument over Video Game
Docquen Jovo Watkins told police the fight started while he and Rory Teasley were playing Overwatch, authorities say
Authorities in Michigan allege a 31-year-old man choked his longtime boyfriend to death last week during an argument over a video game.
PEOPLE confirms through online records that Docquen Jovo Watkins has been formally charged with second-degree murder.
Although he has been arraigned, plea information for Watkins was unavailable Tuesday.
Police allege that Watkins called the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to his Pontiac residence on Thursday.
According to the Oakland Press, Watkins allegedly told police he and his boyfriend of 10 years, Rory Teasley, had been in a fight.
The argument reportedly started while the two were playing Overwatch, a popular team-based shooter game.
Watkins told police that Teasley was sleeping, the Press reports, but when deputies arrived the 28-year-old man was unresponsive on the couch.
According to the police, Teasley wasn't breathing, and deputies had him rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical officials declared him dead.
Watkins is being held without bond.
It was unclear if he had an attorney Tuesday.
"We see far too often across the country these days when people resort to violence over trivial and insignificant disagreements," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, according to the paper. "There is never a reason where violence is acceptable over a disagreement. Those that do so will be held accountable."
Teasley's death is Oakland County's first homicide of the year.