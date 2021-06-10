Michigan Man Allegedly Shoots Boy, 6, for Retrieving Bike on His Yard

Ryan Le-Nguyen of Ypsilanti Township faces charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do bodily harm and two firearms charges

A 6-year-old boy was injured on Sunday afternoon after a neighbor allegedly shot him in the arm while he was playing.

Ryan Le-Nguyen of Ypsilanti Township faces charges of assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do bodily harm and two firearms charges.

According to charging documents obtained by MLive, Coby Daniel was outside playing with two young relatives at about 4:30 p.m. on June 6.

Police allege that Le-Nguyen heard the children's noise and came outside, holding a sledgehammer. After Le-Nguyen allegedly told the children to leave, Coby stepped back onto his yard to get his bike. That's when, police say, Le-Nguyen fired a round through his window, striking the boy in the arm.

Coby's injury was not life-threatening and he is expected to fully recover.

"He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that's not going to work because I'm too fast," Coby tells FOX 2 News. "He got a gun and BOOM shot me right here."

Video obtained by Fox 2 shows the boy picking up his bike outside Le-Nguyen's house. A shot is fired, and several children start screaming and running away. One child is heard yelling, "He got shot!"

Authorities arrested Le-Nguyen. His bond was initially set at $10,000 -- an amount harshly criticized by county prosecutor Eli Savit in a Facebook video. Prosecutors filed an emergency motion to raise the bond.

On Thursday afternoon, a different judge heard the case and said that additional facts had been presented - including alleged previous threats against the child. The judge has raised his bond to $100,000 and ordered him to turn himself in.

The new bail amount is a cash bond, meaning that Le-Nguyen will need to come up with the entire $100,000 - not just 10%. He is now back in custody.