Mich. Man Accused of Execution-Style Murders of 6-Year-Old, Boy's Dad and Dad's Girlfriend

A suspect has been arrested in the execution-style killings of a 6-year-old Michigan boy, his father, and the boy's father's girlfriend.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer called the suspect, Nicholas Raad Bahri, 37, a "barbarian."

Dwyer alleged that Bahri killed little Tai'raz Moore and his father's girlfriend, 28-year-old Isis Rimson, with shotgun blasts to the head.

The body of Tai'raz's dad, Tukoyo Moore, 31, was found first on Oct. 1, in the back of a burnt-out rental car. He, too, had been shot in the head.

Rimson and Tai'raz were found not long after in the basement of Moore's ransacked Warren residence.

Dwyer told reporters the killings were allegedly driven by a drug dispute.

"This was all over drugs and money," Dwyer said. "Violent acts among drug dealers is not new. But killing a baby, a 6-year-old, has shaken not just the Tri-County area, but has shocked the nation ... only monsters or godless creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old."

According to Dwyer, investigators affirm Bahri is the only suspect in the killings, and noted that, in the hours after the killings, the suspect allegedly searched Google for expensive watches he could buy as well as for news reports on burning vehicles.

Bahri, a resident of West Bloomfield, was taken into custody Friday.

He has been arraigned on 15 counts, including three counts each of first-degree murder and felony murder as well as single counts of mutilation of a body and arson. Additionally, he faces a host of related weapons charges.

Investigators allege surveillance footage puts Bahri at the Warren home the night of the killings.

Dwyer added that Bahri was allegedly captured on surveillance footage driving into a gas station in the vehicle Tukuyo had rented and was eventually found dead in. The footage allegedly shows the suspect filing a gas can.

Dwyer said the killings were some of the most chilling he has seen in his 50-plus year career.

Bahri is being held without bond, PEOPLE confirms.